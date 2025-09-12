WBI Investments LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.72 and a 200 day moving average of $266.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $305.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

