Birchbrook Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Birchbrook Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,152,000 after acquiring an additional 168,788 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,043,000. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.