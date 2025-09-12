Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,657 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $188,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

