Cim LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 412,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

