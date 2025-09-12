Militia Capital Partners LP Invests $1.59 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 222,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $168.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

