First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,324,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

IJR opened at $120.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.