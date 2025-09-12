Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,970,000 after purchasing an additional 601,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $240.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $242.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

