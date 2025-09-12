Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 229,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Duke Energy stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

