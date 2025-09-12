Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.2% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 206.8% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.