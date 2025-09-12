Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 77,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,744,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 143,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $397.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

