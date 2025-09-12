Optima Capital LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Optima Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,726.1% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VOO opened at $604.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $605.23. The company has a market capitalization of $726.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

