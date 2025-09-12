iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Trimmed by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $661.64. The company has a market capitalization of $665.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

