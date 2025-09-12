Swedbank AB Purchases 426 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $201,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 503.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,371,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

GS stock opened at $785.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.35. The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $793.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

