Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

