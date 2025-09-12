Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,987 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

