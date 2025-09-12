Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,480 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.1%

AMAT opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

