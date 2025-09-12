AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $6.67 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,079 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 591,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,122,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,574,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $350.55 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.89.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

