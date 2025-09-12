Cim LLC Sells 36 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $471.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $266.64 and a one year high of $480.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.