The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 190,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

