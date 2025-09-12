Invst LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Invst LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 254.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.