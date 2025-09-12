CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

