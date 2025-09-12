CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $119.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.