CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

