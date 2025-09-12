Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

