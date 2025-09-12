Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

