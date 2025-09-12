Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 27,348 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

