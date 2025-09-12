The Allstate Corporation $ALL Position Cut by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allstate by 613.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 25,026.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 832,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 602,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

