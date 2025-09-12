Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares in the company, valued at $107,209.72. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

