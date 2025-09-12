Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.92.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

