Swedbank AB Sells 29,276 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $407,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,203.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,220.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $511.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

