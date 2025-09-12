Swedbank AB Has $134.50 Million Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,107 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $134,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company stock opened at $476.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.30 and its 200 day moving average is $490.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a one year low of $383.10 and a one year high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.87.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
