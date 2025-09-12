62 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Acquired by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,203.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,130.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $511.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.