eCIO Inc. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.88 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

