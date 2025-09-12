Peterson Wealth Management Increases Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 71.6% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,802,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.0% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5%

CRM opened at $246.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.23.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,577 shares of company stock worth $18,005,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

