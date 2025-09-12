eCIO Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after buying an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $136,753,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

