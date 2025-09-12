The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 163,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.