W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

W.R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W.R. Berkley to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

