First Hawaiian Bank Sells 952 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.34 and a 200-day moving average of $291.71. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $332.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.45.

American Express Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.



