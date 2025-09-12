First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,995 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.