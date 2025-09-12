First Hawaiian Bank Buys 185 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,609,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.