Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.9%

AXP stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.34 and a 200-day moving average of $291.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

