iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 201.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after acquiring an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 8.5%

BATS QUAL opened at $191.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.81.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.