Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Holdings Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $69,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after purchasing an additional 646,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

