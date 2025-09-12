CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 95 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $46,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

