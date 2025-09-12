CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $262.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.38 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.21.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

