Militia Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.38 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

CME Group Company Profile



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

