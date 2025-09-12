CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $291.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.