eCIO Inc. Buys Shares of 2,427 Fastenal Company $FAST

eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

