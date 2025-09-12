Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

