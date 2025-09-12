Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

Shares of CYBR opened at $471.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $266.64 and a fifty-two week high of $480.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.93 and its 200-day moving average is $379.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

